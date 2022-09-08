Kim Kardashian Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

OMG surprise comic bubble retro text

During a recent interview, Kim Kardashian was asked is she has any plans to act again after doing the ‘Paw Patrol’ movie and she had a surprising answer.

She said, “Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

This is not the first time Kim has shown in interest in the MCU. “When ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released last year, she watched the movie and posted photos on Instagram of the movie’s ending.