Kim Foxx Questions Timing Of New Smollett Indictment
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is questioning the timing of the new indictment against Jussie Smollett. Foxx believes the decision by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb to charge Smollett is a political move since she is running for re-election this year. Her campaign issued a statement blasting the “James Comey-like timing” of the charges being filed 35-days before next month’s primary election. Comey is the former FBI director who was criticized for announcing a new investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails just days before the 2016 presidential election. Foxx has faced continued scrutiny after her office dropped charges last year accusing Smollett of staging a phony hate crime against himself in Chicago.