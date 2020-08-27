Killswitch Engage announces 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of self-titled debut album
Metal Blade RecordsKillswitch Engage has announced a vinyl reissue of the band’s 2000 self-titled debut album in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
The special edition LP will be released on October 9, and will be available in two color variants: clear with mint splatter, and a coke bottle clear/olive green split. Along with the original album, the reissue will include four bonus tracks taken from KsE’s 1999 demo.
“I wrote lyrics and did vocals for this album in a handful of days,” shares vocalist Jesse Leach. “From what I can I recall, it was raw, emotive, and filled with a certain cathartic power.”
“This was us at our most primal and most stripped-down stage,” he adds. “This was the beginning and still holds the core of what I believe to be the heart of what this band still is deep inside.”
Killswitch also recently announced a vinyl reissue of 2006’s As Daylight Dies.
By Josh Johnson
