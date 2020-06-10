Killer Mike hails rap as “one of the most responsible genres” for being “socially ahead of the curve”
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Killer Mike was applauded as one of Atlanta’s heroes, after his impassioned speech urging protesters not to burn down his city after a peaceful protest resulted in violence and looting in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month.
During a recent Rolling Stone interview with Jamil Smith, the rapper shared his thoughts on rap, politics and his hope for progressing in the future.
Killer said, “I wish that people who have true knowledge, wisdom, and understanding within rap were more openly political.”
The Atlanta native went on to label rap as “one of the most responsible genres” for being “socially ahead of the curve.”
But, Killer said, “What I would like to see more of is the rappers, the people involved and the people who make money from us – the large corporations and the media corporations. I wish to see them getting more involved in protecting our rights,” he continued.
Killer Mike continued praising rap artists such as Future, Young Thug, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Jay-Z, Nas, Outkast, Goodie Mob, Wu-Tang Clan and more for “consistently saying something about police brutality.”
But his ultimate goal is to see political parties formed amongst black musicians, artists, and athletes, adding “because we need to be involved but only for those who truly want to be.”
By Rachel George
