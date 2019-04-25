Kiefer Southerlands new album “Reckless and Me” drops tomorrow! By Todd Boss | Apr 25, 2019 @ 2:58 PM It’s okay if you’re annoyed that he’s an actor “trying his hand” at country music, but keep this in mind. He did over 300 shows the past two years whipping the songs into shape. I’ll give that an “A” for effort. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Riley Green Talladega in a Winnebago Listen to Chely Wright’s New Single! Luke Bryan’s wife shared an awesome video! Carrie Underwood inviting you to perform with her on stage! Eric Church Extends Double Down Tour with New Dates in Wisconsin How Would You Like to Perform Onstage with Carrie Underwood?