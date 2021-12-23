Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Kids and Adults Are More Lenient Toward ‘Lies Of Omission’
Dec 23, 2021 @ 11:15am
Study: Children, as Well as Adults, Are More Lenient Toward ‘Lies Of Omission’
If seems all people tend to judge lies of omission (where the liar purposely leaves out information) more leniently than lies of commission.
They specifically found that both elementary school children and adults showed omission bias, in their moral judgments, determining that lies of commission are morally worse than those of omission.
Adults tolerated lies of omission that were told to benefit the self better than lies of omission that were told to benefit others, and they also were more tolerant of lies told to conceal deliberate transgressions compared to lies told to conceal accidental transgressions.
Researchers say this study shows children’s moral judgments of lies gradually change as they grow up, and since the study makes adults aware of the influence of bias, it will be possible to improve children’s morality concerning lies.
(
EurekAlert!
)
A study finds that both adults and kids think lies of omission are not as morally wrong as lies of commission
They say this highlights the bias, and should allow adults to try and improve children’s morality concerning lies
TAGS
#Commission
#Forgiveness
#GrownUps
#Kids
#Lies
#Morality
#Omission
#Overlook
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Keep Your Holidays HAPPY.
DOLLY PARTON BREAKS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD
Brett Eldredge Postpones Chicago Shows After Positive COVID Test
LAUREN ALAINA REVEALS FAVORITE CHRISTMAS SONG IS NOT COUNTRY
GABBY BARRETT CELEBRATES BANNER YEAR
Recent Posts
Holiday Traditions You Just Don’t Get…
1 hour ago
Dan + Shay go Christmas caroling on Twitter, complete with epic holiday sweaters
2 hours ago
Holiday Travel Safety Tips – Amid Omicron Concerns
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On