Kid Rock’s Nashville bar issued temporary beer permit suspension for violating COVID-19 restrictions
Gary Miller/Getty ImagesYou won’t be able to grab a beer at Kid Rock‘s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse for the next few days.
According to the Tennessean, the “Bawitdaba” rocker’s namesake Nashville bar and restaurant is one of four Music City establishments that got hit with a five-day beer permit suspension after violating COVID-19 restrictions.
Currently, Tennessee’s Davidson County does not allow customers to be seated or served at a public bar. Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk was apparently caught doing just that by the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board over the weekend, thus earning them the permit suspension.
“They were in violation of two points of the order that states bar areas must remain closed to the public,” said inspector Melvin Brown. “No interaction with the public is allowed, and alcohol can only be served at tables and booths.”
You may recall that the Big Honky Tonk was the center of some controversy early on in the quarantine back in March. Co-owner Steve Smith had initially insisted on keeping it open in defiance of Nashville Mayor John Cooper‘s mandate to close all bars and restaurants, before eventually shutting it down in compliance.
By Josh Johnson
