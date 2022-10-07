Kid Rock Shares Special Message To Loretta Lynn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Kid Rock is one of many people to honor Loretta Lynn after she recently passed away.

Kid Rock said, “RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent, and friendship into words right now… so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times… ‘I love you honey’ Kid Rock.”

Reportedly, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn had a fake wedding in 2020, but there was no official paperwork filed.

Lynn even posted at the time about the fake marriage and said, “Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”