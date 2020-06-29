Kid Rock Joins Lawsuit Against Nashville & Tennessee
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Kid Rock’s Nashville bar is joining a lawsuit against the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee over their stay-at-home orders. The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for revenue lost during the coronavirus shutdown. Kid Rock’s honky-tonk and another local venue, Honky Tonk Central, say they were unfairly targeted, compared to recent protests and social demonstrations in the city. Here’s the complete story from the Tennessean.