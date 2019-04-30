Kid Rock has unique taste in lawn decor.

Kid Rock has always been a artist that in his own words “Doesn’t give a (Radio Edit).” So it should come as no surprise that he chose to put up a giant middle finger statue in his front lawn.

Rock got the inspiration for a Vermont man named Ted Pelkey who has his own middle finger statue as well. Kid rock called up Pelkey to see if Pelkey could help Rock get his own middle finger statue. So, Pelkey reached out to the Vermont-based artist who made his, and the artist agreed to make a second. Pelkey and his wife are driving the sculpture down to Rock, too.

