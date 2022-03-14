Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Kid News
Maura Myles
Pink Team Blue Team
KID NEWS: Girls More Likely Than Boys to Think a Lack of Talent Makes Them Fail
Mar 14, 2022 @ 1:30pm
Getty Images
Survey: Girls More Likely than Boys to Think a Lack of Talent Makes Them Fail
Boys and girls have very different experiences in life.
A survey of more than 500,000 students, in 72 countries, has found that girls are more likely than boys to think that a lack of talent makes them fail in school. This included kids from the United States. And it was even true among girls who had similar academic performance as boys.
In nearly all of the countries included in the survey, there was a “
gender-brilliance
” stereotype, which portrays men as more intelligent or more talented than women.
Researchers from France say this stereotype may later hold women back, in careers which are thought to require intelligence… And it could be related to gender differences in competitiveness, self-confidence, and willingness to work in male-dominated occupations such as information and communication technology.
In turn, this may all contribute to the so-called “
glass ceiling
,” or cultural and social barriers, which prevent women from advancing in certain professions.
Learn more, here: (
UPI
)
A study finds that a survey of more than 500,000 students in 72 countries found that across the board, girls are more likely than boys to think that a lack of talent makes them fail in school
Also nearly all the countries had a “gender-brilliance” stereotype that portrays men as more intelligent or more talented than women
The researchers say this all may later hold back women in careers thought to require intelligence and could be related to gender differences in competitiveness, self-confidence and willingness to work in male-dominated occupations
TAGS
#GenderBrilliance
#GirlPower
#GlassCeiling
#KidNews
#PinkTeamBlueTeam
Popular Posts
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary Premiere New CBS Reality Series
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Stolen BMWs Crash Along I-80 Near I-47 - State Police Investigate
Recent Posts
Luke Combs “At the Finish Line” on New Album
32 mins ago
Crest Police Officer Injured in Shooting
8 hours ago
Parker McCollum Talks About His Hit Song!
11 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On