Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Kid News
Maura Myles
KID NEWS: Cats Ears Track Us – Eyes Closed or without Moving
Nov 15, 2021 @ 11:30am
New Research: Cats Ears
Track Us, Eyes Closed or without Moving
Even if your cat isn’t looking you, it is “
watching
” you. But it’s not in the way we think…
A researcher in Japan recently did a study; and found that a cat’s ears can be powerful tools – not just meant for excellent hearing.
The data showed that, in experiments, most cats were surprised, when audio made it seem like their owners were seemingly transported from one room to another, without making any other noise. For instance, a recording of the person’s voice could be played from a room where he or she was not actually present.
Study author Saho Takagi adds, “
This is an ability that is the basis of creativity and imagination. […] Cats… may be thinking about many things
.” In other words, felines can multi-task, even while resting their eyes or watching for “prey.”
Feel out more about felines, here: (
Yahoo
)
A study finds that a cat likely track where their you are in the house by listening to your movements; some cats get confused in experiments which make it sound like you are seemingly transported from one room to another, without making any other noise… [ PS That’s my Oreo. ~ Mo ]
TAGS
#Feline
#KidNews
#They'reStillWatching
#UseYourEars
Cats
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - It Could Be Worth a Lot
WE’LL ASK FOR HELP AND ADVICE MORE THAN 6,000 TIMES IN OUR LIFE
DIERKS BENTLEY JOKES HE’S THE SUSAN LUCCI OF THE CMA AWARDS
The Midwest Country Music Awards are HERE!
Recent Posts
Missing 15-Year-Old in Romeoville
6 hours ago
Jefferson Street Bridge May Be Open Before Christmas
6 hours ago
Joliet Man Killed in I-55 Weekend Traffic Crash
6 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On