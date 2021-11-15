      Weather Alert

KID NEWS: Cats Ears Track Us – Eyes Closed or without Moving

Nov 15, 2021 @ 11:30am
New Research:  Cats Ears Track Us, Eyes Closed or without Moving
Even if your cat isn’t looking you, it is “watching” you.  But it’s not in the way we think…
A researcher in Japan recently did a study; and found that a cat’s ears can be powerful tools – not just meant for excellent hearing.
The data showed that, in experiments, most cats were surprised, when audio made it seem like their owners were seemingly transported from one room to another, without making any other noise.  For instance, a recording of the person’s voice could be played from a room where he or she was not actually present.
Study author Saho Takagi adds, “This is an ability that is the basis of creativity and imagination. […] Cats… may be thinking about many things.”  In other words, felines can multi-task, even while resting their eyes or watching for “prey.”

Feel out more about felines, here:  (Yahoo)

  • A study finds that a cat likely track where their you are in the house by listening to your movements; some cats get confused in experiments which make it sound like you are seemingly transported from one room to another, without making any other noise…   [ PS  That’s my Oreo.  ~ Mo ]
