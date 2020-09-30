Kid Cudi still calls Kanye West his “brother” even though he disagrees with his political views

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicKid Cudi currently stars in HBO’s new series We Are Who We Are. He plays Richard Poythress, a military dad and supporter of President Donald Trump. And that aspect of the role wasn’t exactly a good fit for Kid.
“I read the scripts and at first I was taken aback because I have my beliefs,” Cudi told Esquire. “I’m not a Trump supporter.”
During We Are Who We Are’s second episode, Cudi’s character and his daughter, Caitlin, played by Jordan Kristine Seamón, each try on red Make America Great Again hats. Considering his longtime friendship with Kanye West, who was a very vocal Trump supporter until very recently, Cudi said he was “concerned about what people may think.”
“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye’ or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some[thing] like that,” he said.
Kanye and Cudi have been friends since collaborating on Kanye’s 808’s & Heartbreak album in 2008 and Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009.
So how does Cudi maintain his relationship with his “brother” Kanye, given their political differences?
“We just don’t talk about it,” Kid says. “I totally disagree with it. I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now. I’ll go on record: That’s my brother. I love him. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with everything he says and does.”
We Are Who We Are, starring Kid Cudi, airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on HBO.
By Rachel George
