98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kick off fall with Paula Deen’s pumpkin spice toffee thins

September 25, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NYCWFF

It’s officially fall, so you know what that means: It’s pumpkin spice season.

If you’re looking for a pumpkin spice treat, Paula Deen has some pumpkin spice toffee thins.

Paula’s recipe has a prep time of 20 minutes and cooking time of 11 to 13 minutes. Ingredients include brown sugar, toffee bits, an egg, butter, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract.

“Put this on your to-do list, y’all. And folks will love you for doing it,” Paula says in a video as she readies the sweet treat.

For the full recipe, visit pauladeen.com.

If you need video guidance, you can head to Paula’s Facebook to watch her make the pumpkin spice toffee thins from scratch in her home kitchen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Living with Pets Affects our Brains and our Bodies - Here's HOW

Recent Posts