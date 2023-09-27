98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kia, Hyundai Recall 3.3 Million Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

September 27, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Kia, Hyundai Recall 3.3 Million Vehicles Due To Fire Risk
Getty Image

Kia and Hyundai are recalling 3.3 million vehicles over a fire risk – and urging owners to park outside in the meantime.

An issue with the antilock brake system can cause the vehicles to catch fire while parked or while driving.

Affected models include the Kia Optima and Soul sedans and Sportage SUV, and the Hyundai Accent, Azera, Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata, and Tucson SUV. Model years range from 2010-2019.

21 fires and 22 ‘thermal incidents’ have been reported so far.

What auto brands do you find the most reliable? What about least reliable?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Living with Pets Affects our Brains and our Bodies - Here's HOW

Recent Posts