Kia is recalling 320,000 over a faulty trunk latch.

The company says the trunk latch base can crack, which would leave it unable to be opened from the inside – potentially leave people trapped.

The recall applies to 2016-2018 Optimas, 2017-2018 Optima hybrids and plug-ins, and 2016-2017 Rios.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Oct. 19th.

