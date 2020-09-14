Khalid’s “Talk” lands Song of the Year at 2020 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesKhalid gave an acoustic performance of his single “Talk,” which was named Song of the Year at the virtual 2020 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. Earlier this year, he won songwriter of the year at the BMI Pop Awards.
“This song means so much to me as a songwriter,” Khalid said during his virtual acceptance speech. “I take pride in everything I put my soul into, so I really appreciated you guys. I also want to thank the fans…none of this would have happened without you guys.”
For its 20th anniversary of celebrating some of Black music’s greatest legends and creatives, the BMI Awards highlighted Khalid and 40 other recipients under the R&B/hip-hop music genre.
Khalid’s “Talk” peaked at #2 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop digital songs sales after its release in the summer of 2019.
Rappers J. Cole and Post Malone tied for Songwriter of the Year for writing six of BMI’s most-performed R&B/hip-hop songs in 2019, including, Cole’s “A Lot,” “Middle Child” and “The London,” and Malone’s “Goodbyes,” “Sunflower” and “Wow.”
Eminem and London On Da Track were recognized amongst other hit-making producers for having five or more songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the past year, as well as Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith.
Meanwhile, Nick Mira was named BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the Year for having 10 BMI songs on the Hot 100 chart over the past year, including two tracks with the late rapper Juice WRLD.
By Rachel George
