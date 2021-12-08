      Weather Alert

KFC’s Fire Logs That Smell Like Fried Chicken Are Back This Year

Dec 8, 2021 @ 4:55am

A few years back, KFC took Christmas Yule logs to another level when they introduced a fire log that smells like their FRIED CHICKEN as it burns.  It’s called the “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.”

It’s probably the WORST gift you could give to someone who WORKS at KFC . . . but apparently they’ve been popular among fans, because they’re bringing them back again.  They’re available exclusively at Walmart.com for $15.88.

The box includes the usual warnings for a flammable item, but it also says, quote, “NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN” in big, red letters.  Just in case you somehow thought that might be included.  (???)

 

