KFC Sold-Out of Its Plant-Based Chicken in 5 Hours
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)
KFC is the first fast food chain to introduce plant-based chicken on their menu – and it only lasted for five hours.
KFC’s partnership with Beyond Meat, for “Beyond Chicken” sold out in that time.
In fact: Lines of people, who waited for the plant-based chicken, wrapped around the building; and customers waited two hours, just to taste the vegan chicken.
Beyond Meat products are created from pea plants. It’s main rival, Impossible Foods, uses soy.
Meanwhile, according to a University of Michigan study, “Beyond Burger” generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy, 99% less water, and 93% less land to produce, compared to a quarter of a pound of U.S. beef.
Plant-based meat alternatives are fast becoming the favorite choice for those who are “flexitarian;” who are not necessarily vegetarian, but want to consume less meat, or animal-based food products.