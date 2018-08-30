KFC Is Offering $11,000 to Someone Who Names Their New Baby After the Colonel

If you’re nine months pregnant right now and you still haven’t picked a name, here’s one for you. Warning: It’s not a trendy name. Not even in an ironic, hipster, “old people names are cool again” way.

KFC just launched a contest in honor of the real Colonel Sanders’s birthday. Harland Sanders was born on September 9th, 1890.

And if you give birth on September 9th and legally name your kid Harland, you’ll be eligible to win $11,000. That’s right, just eligible. Even if 5,000 parents go with Harland on September 9th, they’ll just randomly pick one for the prize.

Is it worth it to inflict that name . . . and that reason for choosing a name . . . on your kid for the rest of his life for a CHANCE at 11 grand? I guess that’s for you to decide. Here’s the full story from The Takeout.