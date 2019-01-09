KFC Is Giving Out Free Bowl Cuts on Thursday
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 7:00 AM
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

KFC is temporarily dropping the price of their Famous Bowls to $3, and to promote it, they’re giving out . . . free BOWL HAIR CUTS.
They’re doing it at one barber shop in Brooklyn on Thursday, where people can get a free Bowl haircut if they want one. Last Year you might remember Arby’s did a free “ARBYS” tattoo promotion with a tattoo parlor in California.  Forgot what a “Bowl” haircut looks like, here’s some examples from Hello Giggles. 

