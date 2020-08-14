KFC Delivering Chicken to Teachers
(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)
Just in time for back to school, Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced their Back to School Buckets initiative.
The purpose of the initiative is to celebrate the teachers heading back to the classroom for the new school year, virtually or in-person.
For the initiative, KFC has pledged one million pieces of chicken to deliver through the end of September.
KFC also wants everyone to show support for the teachers in their area by sending a tweet to KFC with the hashtag #KFCBackToSchool. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.