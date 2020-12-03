Keyshia Cole teases upcoming Verzuz battle…but who's her opponent?

C Flanigan/Getty ImagesKeyshia Cole has been dying to participate in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series, ever since Ashanti subtly ignored her request for a battle earlier this year.
But on Wednesday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to announce she has a match “on the way.”
“How are you guys. Long time no hear! #Verzuz battle OTW,” Cole captioned a profile shot of herself.
Keyshia Cole didn’t share who would be her opponent, yet fans took to the comments to make their own predictions, suggesting fellow R&B divas such as K. Michelle, Fantasia, and Teyana Taylor.
Meanwhile, others were hoping Ashanti will “hopefully” take the bait and give viewers the battle we’ve all been waiting on. But rest assured, no matter the opponent, fans will definitely be tuning in.
“Aw snap and I already know you gonna be in full Keyshia mode!” wrote hip hop socialite Fonzworth Bentley.
As for Keyshia’s new music plans, the “Love” singer has been busy in the studio for the past few months working on her eighth studio album — the follow-up to 2017’s 11:11 Reset.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.