KEVIN’S HOUSE FROM “HOME ALONE” NOW A LEGO SET!

Lego has unveiled its newest set, Kevin’s house from the film “Home Alone.” The set comes with five mini-figures – Kevin, robbers Harry and Marv, Kevin’s neighbor Marley and Kevin’s mom. The model features include an accurate layout of the house, with a ground and first floor, a kitchen, a basement and an attic. The house and roof open up to see inside the house. The set also includes items from specific scenes in the movie, including the after-shave lotion from the bathroom scene, Buzz’s pet tarantula, the robbers’ van, the paint cans used to knock the robbers down and the treehouse complete with zip line. The 3,955 piece recreation of the McAllister family home will cost $249.99 when it is released on Nov. 1.