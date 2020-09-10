Kevin Hart gushes over stunning photo of his pregnant wife Eniko
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc NationKevin and Eniko Hart are expecting their second child any day now. And might we add that Eniko has been absolutely slaying her entire pregnancy between fitness workouts and mirror selfies.
“Absolutely stunning,” wrote Kevin on Instagram, while gushing over a maternity photo of his wife.
Eniko shared another photo from her maternity shoot which captures her “strong, powerful mama magic.” Looking nothing short of fabulous, the expecting mom posed in an unfastened white blazer while showing her growing belly.
“Mommy and Baby K,” she captioned another photo of herself wearing a skin-tight sheer dress with a slit.
Eniko is expecting a baby girl with Kevin, whom she married in 2016. The couple welcomed their two-year-old son Kenzo in November 2017.
Kevin has two children from his first marriage, his 15-year-old daughter Heaven, and 12-year-old son Hendrix.
By Rachel George
