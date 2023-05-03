98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kevin Costner’s Wife Files for Divorce after Almost Two Decades Together

May 3, 2023 10:15AM CDT
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kevin Costner may star in the most popular show on TV; but his wife has filed for divorce.

Christine Costner filed the papers on Monday, to end their 18-year marriage.

There’s no specific word about why she wants a divorce from the lead actor of Yellowstone, on Peacock.  Court papers cite “irreconcilable differences.”

The 68-year-old TV and movie superstar married (then) Christine Baumgartner in 2004.  He had been married to Cindy Silva, from 1978 to 1994.

A spokesperson for Costner said, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”  The rep continued, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner is a father of seven.

He’s well known for such cinematic successes as Robin Hood: Prince of ThievesDances With Wolves, and The Untouchables.

