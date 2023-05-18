Kevin Costner Teases Next Project Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Ending + Divorce

WIN YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 PART 1 on Blu-Ray! Click on Prize Vault, here at WCCQ.Com, then click on WIN to enter in!

* * *

Following Yellowstone and his pending divorce, Kevin Costner teases his next project.

The Oscar winner shared an update about the new film on social media, saying he’s “excited for fans to see it.”

Costner’s four-part Western Horizon has been in the works since 2022. He’s directing, producing, and starring in a film set during the Civil War era. And this marks his return to directing, after nearly 20 years.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” Costner writes on Instagram, alongside a picture of his chair on the set. “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Costner’s 1990 debut film, Dances With Wolves, won multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. It won Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Drama and established Costner as a powerful actor/director in Hollywood.