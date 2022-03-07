      Weather Alert

Kevin Costner Pays Emotional Tribute to Production Designer Ida Random

Mar 7, 2022 @ 10:00am

Kevin Costner paid an emotional tribute to Ida Random, as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards.

During his speech, he talked recounted the critical impact she had when he was an extra on the 1981 film “Frances.”

He said, “For six years, I’d been trying to break into Hollywood, and despite all my best efforts, I was just unable to get a SAG card.”  That’s the Screen Actors Guild.

He continued with, “She looked at me in a very real way, and I don’t know how else to describe it.  I had no idea what I had done, or what she was looking for…  What she couldn’t have possibly known, as I waited for her to speak, was how shamefully desperate I was, to be seen as an actor.

He added how she changed the trajectory of his career, too.

