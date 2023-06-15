Kevin Costner Claims his Wife Won’t Move Out During Divorce 

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that, according to their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner had 30 days to move out of the house that the former couple shared.

However, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner on May 1st. And she is reportedly still on the property.

The documents allege that she has not left because she is trying to force the Yellowstone star to agree to “various financial demands.”

A source told People that Costner has “gone above and beyond what the prenup specified,” including giving her an additional $1 million.

The pair were married for 18 years.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: https://tinyurl.com/msjwr547