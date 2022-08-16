Ketchup Shortage Coming?

Droughts in California might mean a shortage of tomato products on the shelf, or higher prices.

The cost of tomato sauce has increased 17% since last year.

And ketchup is now 23% more expensive.

Tomato paste is up as much as 80%.

“There are simply not enough acres of processing tomatoes being planted this year to ensure that everybody gets their full supply,” R. Gregg Pruett of Ingomar Packing Co. said. “The water is either too expensive or just not available at any cost.”

(NY Post)