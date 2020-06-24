Kentucky voters enjoyed free coffee and food trucks thanks to Ariana Grande
Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesAriana Grande made sure to say “thank u” to those who voted in Kentucky’s primary on Tuesday.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentuckians turned up in droves to exercise their right to vote. Images of the long voting lines quickly surfaced on social media, which inspired Grande to make sure voters had plenty to eat and drink while standing in the hot summer sun.
“Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line,” she announced on Twitter while tagging the Kentucky Expo Center — one of the state’s polling places — in order to encourage an even greater turnout. “please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u.”
Grande also retweeted a photo taken by the official Black Votes Matter Twitter account, which depicts Kentucky voters thrusting their right fist in the air in solidarity. A majority of those in the photo are wearing face masks.
The 26-year-old has ardently petitioned her followers to not only register to vote, but to cast their ballots in every election — no matter how small — because it is “the most important thing you can do right now.”
As of late Tuesday, ballots for the Kentucky primaries were still being counted.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was uncontested in his bid for a seventh term, the unpredictable race for his Democratic opponent still remains in the air.
Currently, Rep. Charles Booker — a progressive Democrat — trails Amy McGrath, who switched from the Independent to the Democratic party in 2017.
For that race, it may take days before the final vote comes in and a winner is announced.
It also should be noted that a Democratic Senator hasn’t held a seat in Kentucky since 1992 — a year before Ariana Grande was born.
By Megan Stone
