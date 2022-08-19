KENNYRELEASES LIMITED-EDITION CONCERT POSTER TODAY

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In anticipation of the final two shows of his Here And Now Tour, Kenny Chesney will be releasing a special limited-edition poster commemorating his August 26th & 27th dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Only 750 copies of the poster will be made available this morning (Friday, August 19th) beginning at 8 a.m. CT via kennychesney.com for $50.

Kenny said, “Obviously, so many memories have been made here, so many nights, so many friends, so much laughter and music. In some ways, it started with my island friends, because many of them came from New England. But the more I’ve played Boston, visited the city, been on the coast, made videos in Gloucester, the more I want to give back and show everyone what this bond is.”

The limited-edition concert poster benefits Kenny’s longstanding Spread the Love Fund for Boston Medical Center, founded following the Boston Marathon bombing.

On Saturday (August 20th), Kenny plays at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

