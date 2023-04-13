Kenny Rogers’ first posthumous album, Life Is Like a Song, is set for release on June 2. The 10-track collection includes duets with Dolly Parton and Kim Keyes, as well as covers of songs by Eric Clapton, the Temptations, and Lionel Richie. The album also features an ode to Rogers’ twin sons, and a deluxe version with two bonus covers. In addition to his music, Rogers’ former estates in Bel Air, California and Buckhead, Atlanta are also for sale.