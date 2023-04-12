Kenny Rogers Duets W/ Dolly Parton On First Posthumous Album

PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 12: Singer Kenny Rogers performs onstage during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XX held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 12, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton have teamed up for a new track that will be featured on Rogers’ first posthumous album.

Life Is Like A Song will feature 10 tracks of unreleased and new music from Kenny Rogers.

Dolly Parton isn’t the only artist featured in this new project, Kim Keyes and Jamie O’Neil are also featured on this new album.

Rogers’ widow said, “This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another. There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith… it’s emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make.”

Kenny Rogers’ first posthumous album will drop on June 2nd.

This sounds like it’s gonna be a good album. I’m looking forward to it, are you?