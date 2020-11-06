Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie, Tributes Will Take Place at CMAs
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 23: Joe Diffie performs on Day 3 of Country Thunder Milwaukee on July 23, 2016 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Tributes to Charlie Daniels and Kenny Rogers, and Joe Diffie are scheduled for this year’s CMA Awards.
The tribute to Charlie Daniels will be done by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, and fiddle player Jenee Fleenor to open the show.
Little Big Town will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers. Jon Pardi will honor the late Joe Diffie next week on the CMA Awards show. When the legend passed away in March, Jon posted on Instagram and wrote, “Joe Diffie was such a nice guy and a great country singer. Been listening to Joe since the cassette tape days!”
The CMA Awards will air November 11 at 7 p.m. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.