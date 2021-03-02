‘Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones’ Released on Vinyl for the First Time
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 12: Singer Kenny Rogers performs onstage during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 12, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
A collection of Kenny Rogers‘ best hits and liner notes written by him will be released for the first time on vinyl, next month.
Rogers was one of the best-selling artists of all time. He sold a million records – every month – for 26 months, during the ’80’s!
Rogers was 81, when he passed away, almost a year ago (March 20, 2020). But his songs, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream” (which features his fellow legend, Dolly Parton), “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years,” will continue to live on.
Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones will be available on April 30th. Walmart will have an exclusive limited-edition gold-version of the album.