Kenny Chesney’s “Songs for the Saints” Claims #1 Spot

Kenny Chesney’s new album, Songs for the Saints, debuts at the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart, while at the same time taking the Number Two on Billboard’s all-genre Top 200 behind Drake’s Scorpion. The album racked up first week sales in excess of 64,600 copies of Songs for the Saints, according to Nielsen, and with consumption, the album totals over 77,300 albums.

Kenny said, “This album means the world to me, because of what it’s about and what it means to the people of the Virgin Islands. A lot of who I am is because of the time I’ve spent down there, and how it’s shaped the man I’ve become. It’s how I see the world, and how my music has evolved. So the fact No Shoes Nation has supported this record – a record where all the proceeds go to island recovery – does my heart good.”

The album’s debut single, “Get Along,” broke Billboard’s record for the most Number Ones on the Country Airplay chart by a single artist with 30, the two-week Number One hit also returned to the top of the iTunes chart.