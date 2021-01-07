Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Reef Launches 32-Acre Underwater Reef Park
INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
No Shoes Reefs, a grassroots organization committed to creating healthier oceans and spearheaded by Kenny Chesney, has joined forces with several environmental and conservation organizations to deploy thirteen 10,000-pound goliath reef balls, about one-half mile off Delray Beach, creating “No Shoes Reefs 4.” This kicks off development for a 32-acre underwater reef park.
The reef balls are each 7-by-6-feet, and the pre-permitted artificial reef site is roughly 0.35-mile long by 0.13-mile wide.
Kenny said, “No Shoes Reefs is an extension of how I have tried to live for many, many years — love the water, give back to the water. Many people don’t realize both how fragile and resilient the ocean’s ecosystems are, and I think it’s the small projects that raise awareness on local levels that help people understand the ocean is a living thing. Our partners have been so tireless in terms of raising money, awareness and doing the actual work – and it’s a wonderful way to build the No Shoes Nation community of people who care about the ocean, the beach and our whole way of life.”
Once complete, the 32-acre artificial reefs will include countless paths for underwater enthusiasts to discover new marine habitats from unique seagrasses to variety of fish species.
