KENNY CHESNEY’S ‘DA RUBA GIRL’ TOPS iTUNES CHART IN JUST HOURS

Kenny Chesney released the fan-favorite song “Da Ruba Girl” on Friday (December 9th) to honor the passing of the rescue dog it was written about years ago named Ruby, and by noon that day it had hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart. Proceeds from the song benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis, which was established in 1998 to help and heal the most unwanted dogs.

Kenny said, “We’re out here, taking Da Ruba Girl to her favorite places, to scatter her ashes in the places she loved. She loved the ocean, the road, the sunshine, really every little thing… and so, that’s what we’re doing! But when we got the call that ‘Da Ruba Girl’ – this little song I’d written about how much love can be in a rescue dog’s heart that we played on No Shoes Radio because the people in No Shoes Nation loved it so much – had hit No. 1, we couldn’t believe it. And yet, especially at this time of year, everyone wants to give a little extra love to the child or dog that nobody wanted, right? To recognize not just how much love they have, but how much love they deserve. For Ruby, all this love seems like the perfect way to send her to heaven!”

“Da Ruba Girl” is still available at iTunes as well as on all streaming platforms.

Additional donations may be made through Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ website at strayrescue.org in Honor of Da Ruba Girl.

