Kenny Chesney Trolls Kelsea Ballerini on Late-Night, Post-Concert Flight – Here’s How

April 25, 2023 11:00AM CDT
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney had fun pranking the opening act of his “I Go Back Tour,” Kelsea Ballerini.

The “No Shoes” singer shared a funny photo of Ballerini.  She fell asleep on a flight, after their show in Little Rock.

So, while Kelsea was snoozing in a seat on the private jet, after a long night of performing, Chesney and his bandmates took advantage of the moment – by taking silly pictures behind Ballerini, as she slept.

Another late-night flight home on the #IGOBACKTOUR.  Sorry, Kelsea!  We love ya.  And Little Rock, Arkansas, we love you too.  Last night was so much fun,” Chesney captioned the photo.

Kelsea took it all in stride.  She posted the photo to her Instagram Story with the caption, “Tell me your the little sister of the tour without telling me…  hahaha.”

Kelsea Ballerini
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)
