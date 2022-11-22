98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kenny Chesney Touring With Kelsea Ballerini In Early 2023

November 21, 2022 6:08PM CST
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney has announced his upcoming ‘I Go Back’ tour featuring Kelsea Ballerini.

Tour begins March 25, 2023, in State College, PA, and ends May 27th, in Orange Beach, Ala.

Tickets go on sale on Dec.2 at 10 a.m. local time.

‘I Go Back’ is inspired by Chesney’s song of the same title.

