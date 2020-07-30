Kenny Chesney To Release ‘Here And Now’ On Vinyl
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Kenny Chesney will release his very first vinyl album copy of Here And Now on August 21st via his own online store at kennychesney.com and exclusively through Walmart. The album will be pressed on clear vinyl, the color of green sea glass, and the packaging will supersize the original artwork of Kenny’s latest album.
He said, “With so many of us staying home, having the time to really dive into the music and listen – and based on the passion for this project, it seemed like now is the time to do vinyl. I had a friend give me a stack of albums from the ’70s and ’80s a few years ago, and there really is something different about settling in and listening. It’s warmer. It has a bit more presence sonically. It’s a whole other way to listen, and right now, that feels like a good thing.” Here’s the full story from Pop Culture.