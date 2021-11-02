      Weather Alert

KENNY CHESNEY TAPS DAN + SHAY, OLD DOMINION FOR 2022 STADIUM TOUR

Nov 2, 2021 @ 6:28am
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Kenny Chesney is ready to hit the road in 2022 on his Here And Now Stadium Tour, and he’s bringing Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce along for the ride. The 21-stadium tour kicks off on April 23rd in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium and wraps up on August 27th with the second of two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, as has become tradition for Kenny.

He said, “No matter who you are, someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long.”

All current ticketholders remain in their original seats at each stadium. In addition to the previously announced stadium shows, Kenny has also added dates at Charlotte, N.C.’s Bank of America Stadium and Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium. Tickets to the newly announced Charlotte show go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 12th at 10 a.m. local time, with on sale details for Columbus TBA.

FAST FACTS

Here are the Here And Now 2022 Tour Stadium shows:
with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly Pearce
April 23          Raymond James Stadium                  Tampa, Fla.
April 30*       Bank of America Stadium                 Charlotte, N.C.
May 7             Busch Stadium                                   St. Louis, Mo.
May 14           American Family Field                      Milwaukee, Wis.
May 21           Mercedes-Benz Stadium                   Atlanta, Ga.
May 28           Nissan Stadium                                  Nashville, Tenn.
June 4             AT&T Stadium                                  Arlington, Texas
June 11           Heinz Field                                        Pittsburgh, Pa.
June 18           Lincoln Financial Field                     Philadelphia, Pa.
June 25           Soldier Field                                      Chicago, Ill.
July 2             GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.
July 9***       Bobcat Stadium                                 Bozeman, Mont.
July 16           Lumen Field                                      Seattle, Wash.
July 23           SoFi Stadium                                     Los Angeles, Calif.
July 30           Empower Field at Mile High             Denver, Colo.
Aug. 6            U.S. Bank Stadium                            Minneapolis, Minn.
Aug. 13          MetLife Stadium                               East Rutherford, N.J.
Aug. 18**      Historic Crew Stadium                      Columbus, Ohio
Aug. 20          Ford Field                                          Detroit, Mich.
Aug. 26          Gillette Stadium                                 Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 27          Gillette Stadium                                 Foxborough, Mass.
*American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov 3 at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.
** On sale information TBA; Old Dominion will not be on this date.
*** Dan + Shay will not be on this date.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney)

