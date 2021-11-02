KENNY CHESNEY TAPS DAN + SHAY, OLD DOMINION FOR 2022 STADIUM TOUR

Kenny Chesney is ready to hit the road in 2022 on his Here And Now Stadium Tour, and he’s bringing Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce along for the ride. The 21-stadium tour kicks off on April 23rd in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium and wraps up on August 27th with the second of two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, as has become tradition for Kenny.
He said, “No matter who you are, someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long.”
All current ticketholders remain in their original seats at each stadium. In addition to the previously announced stadium shows, Kenny has also added dates at Charlotte, N.C.’s Bank of America Stadium and Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium. Tickets to the newly announced Charlotte show go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 12th at 10 a.m. local time, with on sale details for Columbus TBA.
FAST FACTS
Here are the Here And Now 2022 Tour Stadium shows:
with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly Pearce
April 23 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
April 30* Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C.
May 7 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.
May 14 American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.
May 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.
May 28 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.
June 4 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
June 11 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.
June 18 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
June 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.
July 2 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.
July 9*** Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.
July 16 Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.
July 23 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.
July 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
Aug. 6 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
Aug. 13 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.
Aug. 18** Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, Ohio
Aug. 20 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.
Aug. 26 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 27 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.
*American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov 3 at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.
** On sale information TBA; Old Dominion will not be on this date.
*** Dan + Shay will not be on this date.
