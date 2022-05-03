      Weather Alert

 Kenny Chesney Talks About His Mom!

May 3, 2022 @ 4:05pm
(Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic)

Kenny Chesney On What He Learned From His Mother … “I think one of the most important lessons that I’ve learned from my mom is just, no matter what life throws at you, is just to take a step back and a deep breath and just still take life as it comes. She’s been through a lot in her life. And she’s handled it. And she’s come it, I believe, with a lot of grace and a lot of style. And I’ve learned a lot from that. She has taught me a lot directly and indirectly. And she’s a hard worker, but she loves life. And I thank God that I got my love of life from her.”

