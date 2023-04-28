98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kenny Chesney shared “a moment with mom” onstage

April 28, 2023 3:40PM CDT
Johnny Vy/CBS

Kenny Chesney brought his mom up on stage during a recent show in Greenville, South Carolina.

The superstar shared footage of the special moment on Instagram, which included two heartwarming on-stage photos of him, his mom and Kelsea Ballerini, who’s the opening act on his I Go Back 2023 Tour. 

“A moment with mom last night in Greenville, South Carolina,” Kenny wrote in the caption. “Mom came on stage last night to sing with me and Kelsea Ballerini. Such a special moment. Also big thanks to Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley for coming to the show. ‘Boys of Fall’ felt good in your honor.”

Kenny is currently on his I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea, with upcoming stops in Illinois, Michigan and South Dakota. The final show will be on May 27 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

