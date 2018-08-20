Kenny Chesney sets personal best, becomes biggest-seller at Metlife Stadium

Bad weather didn’t do anything to stop Kenny Chesney and his thousands of fans gathered at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday (August 18th). An evacuation and 45-minute storm delay still managed to keep 58,642 patient fans returning to their seats to witness the superstar’s Trip Around The Sun tour stop with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

Kenny said, “Sometimes that waiting really fires you up. You’re ready to go, and then it builds, and builds. It doesn’t hurt that the crowds in East Rutherford are such passionate, dig deep music fans. This was our sixth time. They were so loud, so in the moment, I loved listening to them sing these songs back to us.”

The show gave Kenny his own best attendance number, and he became the biggest ticket-seller at MetLife Stadium. He also became the only country artist in the Meadowlands/MetLife Top 10 concert draws of all time: joining Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, Bon Jovi, U2, the Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, and Billy Joel.

The MetLife show was the last Trip Around The Sun stadium date for Thomas and Old Dominion. Kenny closes out the tour this Saturday (August 25th) with the second of two shows at Boston’s Gillette Stadium with special guests Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Brandon Lay.