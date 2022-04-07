KENNY CHESNEY PREPS 26-SONG SET LIST FOR TOUR

Kenny said, “I don’t think I’ve ever thought about what these songs taken as a whole are made of, but playing to them with this new band, I realized: the songs I’ve always gravitated to are the ones about living life the way you want to, loving the experiences you have and the people you meet along the way. Maybe you can’t set out with that as a mission statement, but if you’re making music true to your own soul and life, I now realize you truly can show people who you are in the music. Maybe that’s why No Shoes Nation is unlike any other group of fans I’ve ever encountered. They share that same compass, too. So, when they hear these songs, they recognize a real truth in them, too.”
The Here And Now Tour also features Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.
