KENNY CHESNEY POSTPONES 2020 CHILLAXIFICATION TOUR
Kenny Chesney has made the incredibly difficult decision to do the one thing he hoped he would not need to do: postpone the 2020 Chillaxification Tour. After
exhaustive conversations with everyone involved, getting the best possible input available on how and when, the humble man from East Tennessee is moving his tour into 2021.
“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney says. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”
Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.