Kenny Chesney on Old Dominion surprise: “Nobody pulls one over on me”

Old Dominion surprised Kenny Chesney onstage during his show in Evansville, Indiana, on Saturday, May 20.

The five-men group appeared during the opening of Kenny’s “Save It For A Rainy Day,” with lead singer Matthew Ramsey ditching his walking cane for the first time since a recent ATV accident.

“Nobody pulls one over on me,” says Kenny, who didn’t expect to see Old Dominion in Evansville. “My band and my crew can’t keep secrets, but they kept this one! And it was so good seeing those guys, having Matt and Brad (Tursi) who wrote ‘Save It’ up there with us. It shows what road family means, doesn’t it? They took a night off to prank us!”

Old Dominion and Kenny then joined on a spirited cover of The Eagles‘ “Take It Easy.”

Check out photos of the surprise on Kenny’s Instagram.

The I Go Back 2023 Tour continues this week, with the concluding show happening on May 27 in Orange Beach, Alabama. For more information, visit Kenny’s website.

