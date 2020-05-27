Kenny Chesney Keeps Band, Crew On Payroll Despite Tour Postponement
Despite his postponed Chillaxification Tour, Kenny Chesney is continuing to pay his 120 crew members amid the coronavirus pandemic. He told the LA Times, “Thank God I don’t have to let anybody go this year.” The decision comes at a big expense to him personally. He added, “I’m not going to lie, it’s expensive. It’s affecting my life, I’m not gonna say it’s not, but I had to make a decision if I was gonna keep my lifestyle the way it was or if I’m gonna take care of my people.”
Kenny said he and his crew were in the middle of designing the tour’s light show and readying the video content when COVID-19 brought it all to a halt. While Kenny didn’t specify how much keeping his crew employed is costing him, he did say it is “overwhelming.”